Singer Mohbad's management has broken silence on his unpaid royalties and music catalogues

The management revealed they were focused on making sure his legacies live on as they were working on retrieving his project from Naira Marley's Marlian label

While calling for support from the public, many Nigerian netizens have taken to the comment section to their weights behind Mohbad's management

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

As Mohbad's death continues to trend amid controversies, the singer's management has shared a latest update on their fight to retrieve his royalties and music catalogues from Naira Marley's label.

The singer's management revealed that before the singer died, he was in court to retrieve most of his songs and unpaid royalties.

Mohbad's team breaks silence on his royalties, songs. Credit: @iammohbad @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

"Before his passing, Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marian Music," the statement read.

The singer's management revealed it would continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that those he left behind, especially his son, Liam Imole, will be provided for.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mohbad's management also called for support from the public in the fight.

"We want #JusticeforMohbad, and We will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalog from Marian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards Imole Lives On," the singer's management said.

See the post below:

Netizens react as Mohbad's management shares update on his unpaid royalties

See some of the comments below:

alanz_lyon:

"If he has an album in the works, please drop it too, completed or not."

davidoosureplug:

"Street must seek for justices."

oladipsoflife:

"Imole My Bro My Blood My Gang For Life, I’m Shattered Blah Blah Blah But Dem Dey Court Dey Hoard Him Money? Abi I No Understand? This Una Internet Love Gan Tire Me Olohun."

mamame_nani:

"IMOLE lives on…… so what excalty are we doing for that Justice Cus na this justice gangan we wan work towards !!"

Mohbad's dad reacts to son's death

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, debunked the claims about Naira Marley being linked to his son's death.

According to Mohbad's dad, no one could link Naira Marley to his son's death as the Marlian boss was absent when he died.

This sparked reactions from netizens online.

Source: Legit.ng