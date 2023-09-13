Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has got fans and colleagues gushing over her beautiful late mum, who passed away 23 years ago

The veteran movie star shared photos of her late mum in honour of her posthumous birthday with hopes that she made her proud

While fans and colleagues of the actress sympathized with her, they couldn't help but gush over how beautiful she was

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic recently shared a post about her late mum, a sign of fond remembrance and memories.

The actress' mum passed away 23 years ago, and Rita shares beautiful photos of her to celebrate her posthumous birthday.

Netizens gush over photos of Rita Dominic's mum Photo credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic resembles her mum, especially in her wedding dress years, even before she was born.

The actress also showed off her dad as well as another photo of her mum as a much older woman.

In her caption, Rita hoped she and her siblings have done well enough to make their parents proud.

She wrote:

"Posthumous birthday wish to my late mum. We lost you 23 years ago and we hope we have made you and continue to make you and daddy proud.. keep Resting In Peace mum till we meet to part no more.. "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Rita Dominic's post

The actress post got people gushing over her late mum and pointing out their striking resemblance.

Read some comments below:

lanredasilvaajayi:

"Happy Birthday To your Beautiful Mum ❣️❣️ May her gentle Soul continue to rest in Peace .. Amen❣️❣️"

gloriousbertie:

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, you took after her."

blessingegbe1:

"Aww. She is beautiful. You took her smile. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

stelladamasus:

"Angel watching over you. I am sure she is beyond proud."

stormiee20:

"Awww she’s mummy twin."

soniaogiri:

"Awwww. You’re her look alike. Keep resting queen mother."

bibyonce:

"The apple didn’t fall far "

imalove247:

"Chai now I know where the beauty is from! Rest on mom!"

blazingchic:

"Oh! How beautiful! I see where the sheer grace and elegance you exude came from. Happy post humors birthday to her and comfort to her babies ❤️"

rita4delta_:

"The resemblance is unmatchable. I pray she continues to watch you with a smile. Best of wishes to you and yours @ritadominic."

