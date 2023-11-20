Rita Dominic has penned a lovely message to her husband, Fidelis Anosike, as he clocked a new age on Monday, November 20

Gushing about her man, Rita Dominic, who showered prayers on him, shared a fun video of them at an event

Many of the actress' colleagues, fans and wellwishers also took to her comment section to join in the celebration

Nigerian moviemaker Rita Dominic is in a celebration mood as her husband, Fidelis Anosike, marks his birthday Today, November 20.

An excited Rita, who got married in 2022, took the special occasion to pen a heartwarming birthday message to her husband.

Rita Dominic's husband Fidelis Anosike marks birthday. Credit: @ritadominic @fidelisanosike

Source: Instagram

Sharing a beautiful video of her and her husband at an event, the Nollywood star prayed to God to continue to order the celebrant's steps.

Rita wrote in a caption:

“To my baby..To my booboo.. To the one I am in sync with.. I want to wish you a very happy birthday filled with all the blessings of the almighty. May God continue to ordain your steps.. lots of love.. @fidelisanosike”

Watch the video she shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rita included her husband's surname on her social media pages after her wedding.

Birthday messages pour in for Rita Dominic's husband

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

favouredetop:

"Happy Birthday to your King!!! Blessings Always."

k8henshaw:

"Happy Birthday to Mr A.... May this day brings blessings uncountable that will remain with him always. Amen."

mary_lazarus:

"Happy Birthday to a Queen's King."

chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday @fidelisanosike Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments bro."

lindaosifo:

"Endless happiness and blessings."

obehiinojie:

"Happy birthday sir, May God bless you and protect you always Many more celebrations to you sir."

deegeo49:

"Just see how free as a baby he is with Aunty RiRi. This is loff abeg. Happy birthday Aunty RiRi‘s boo."

tosine4real1010:

"May your life be filled with laughter always. Happy birthday to you sir!"

isioma_yocambel:

"Happy birthday our Queen’s husband God bless you and protect you always."

How Rita Dominic celebrated first Miss Nigeria

Rita Dominic celebrated the first winner of Miss Nigeria, Chief Grace Oyelude, as she clocked 93, Legit.ng reported.

The actress wished the aged woman a happy birthday and reposted the message written by the beauty pageant organisers.

"Love this. Happy 93rd birthday Queen," a netizen wrote.

