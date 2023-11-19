As against the usual pattern of using ladies as maid of honour, a bride chose to use her brother instead

A video from her wedding showed her brother as the man of honour and left internet users in stitches

While some ladies hailed the initiative and vowed to do the same for theirs, others thought it was not necessary

Video from a wedding where a bride used her brother as man of honour has surfaced online and stirred mixed reactions.

Facebook influencer, Innocent Tino, shared the video on the social media platform with the caption:

"She used her brother as her man of honor?

"What do you think ?"

Bride uses her brother as man of honour. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino

Source: Facebook

The first scene from the clip showed them in a setting and outfits suggesting it may be her bridal shower.

The next scene showed them on the wedding day. The bride wore a fine white wedding dress and her brother in a cream suit. He followed behind her all smiles and held the end of her flowing dress.

The bride smiled in return as they entered a building.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Osuagwu Chidimma said:

"Mmmmmmmm, I love it, family bond."

Chisom Stephanie Ezema said:

"It looks nice but that doesn’t make it right, it’s a woman thing biko, it’s maid of honor for a reason."

Gloria Nneli said:

"E be like na Wetin I go do ooooo.

"I no get sis.

"E go hard to choose any of my friends."

Queendaline Nnabuife said:

"Update! My bro is gonna be my man of honor too."

Austin Eyi said:

"Make sense,

"As long as nor be male bestie."

Felicity Nazy said:

"So adorable!❤️

"Seems her broda na her bestie."

Fefe Akpaniko sid:

"Omg Nice one but I won't try it."

Adaobi Lisa Sharon said:

"Gal friends done show her sh.it."

