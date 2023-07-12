Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has clocked the new age of 48 to the joy of her many fans

A number of Rita’s fans and celebrity colleagues took to social media to celebrate her including actress Empress Njamah

Empress penned down an emotional note where she recounted how Rita was there for her when she went through her recent scandal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Much loved Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has turned 48 on July 12, 2023, and she announced the good news on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared birthday photos online to celebrate with fans.

A number of Rita’s fans and celebrity colleagues were pleased about the special occasion and they took to social media to celebrate her including actress Empress Njamah.

Fans gush over Empress Njamah's 48th birthday message to Rita Dominic. Photos: @ritadominic, @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Empress Njamah shares touching note to celebrate Rita Dominic’s 48th birthday

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah dedicated a post on her official Instagram page to Rita Dominic as her colleague and friend clocked 48.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Empress accompanied Rita’s photo with a touching caption where she spoke on the close relationship they have and how the celebrant was there for her when she recently went through her ‘boyfriend’ scandal.

According to Empress, not many people know that Rita is a private and shy person. She also added how the celebrant made sure to call her daily during her ordeal in December just to encourage and cheer her up.

The movie star then went ahead to shower her colleague and friend with strong words of prayers on her birthday.

Her caption reads in part:

“Riri you are amazing (when I had my ordeal in December this lady called me daily just to remind me of who I am,to cheer me up,to encourage me and made sure I was fine,Rita thanks for believing in me and loving me the way you do… RITA,RIRI,EGO OYIBO HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING @ritadominic

Amen to my prayers to God almighty, let his will be done in your life, love you loads.”

See Empress Njamah’s birthday post to Rita Dominic below:

Netizens react as Empress Njamah celebrates Rita Dominic on her birthday

Shortly after Empress’ birthday post to Rita went up on her page, a number of netizens took to her comment section to react to the heartwarming birthday message.

Read some of their comments below:

ability014:

“Anyone Empress recommend na Angel. Happy Birthday Rita Nwaturuocha.”

arabinrinaderonke:

“Empee, I love how you always celebrate and acknowledge your celeb and popular friends on social media at any given opportunity. Keep it up. Wishing Rita Dominic a happy birthday.”

manito_soulpen:

“Beautiful strong black woman, you are loved❤️.”

Ego__oyibo280:

“Happy birthday once again the most beautiful of them all.”

bosssusan_:

“Happy birthday beautiful.”

kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:

“Happy birthday to her.”

dorembuzz:

“Happy birthday Pretty ❤️, keep living @ritadominic.”

Rita Dominic abandons classy look, dresses like 'trenches babe' in funny photos

Rita Dominic recently caused amusement among her fans with her post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of different photos showing her dressed like a trenches babe.

Dominic has been known to keep things classy with her outfit, and it amused many to see her rocking bright-coloured leggings, gold hair, over-the-top makeup and more bizarre looks.

Source: Legit.ng