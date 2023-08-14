Famous Nollywood star Rita Dominic Anosike responded appropriately to a fan who inquired about the men she has had in her life

A curious fan took to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to directly throw his question at the movie star

The much-loved actress' response about her sexual life garnered tonnes of hilarious reactions online

Prominent Nollywood actress Rita Dominic Anosike held the internet down with her response to an inquisitive fan who wanted to know the number of men that had climbed her bed before her union with Fidelis Anosike.

The curious asked the movie star the question on Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rita Dominic had a funny reply for a curious fan. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

"What's your body count?" The fan asked.

Unexpectedly, Rita Dominic replied sarcastically and wished him a pleasant Sunday.

She wrote:

"1.5 million. Happy Sunday."

Rita Dominic's response sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Rita's response.

@Ms_Knzi:

"Men are extremely audacious. My gosh. Disrespectful cnt."

@Frankmints:

"When I saw this tweet notification I thought you were cashing out 1.5m from your Twitter revenue was a bit disappointed seeing it was for lamba."

@smartakagwu68:

"U are bad gel. U are a very bad gel."

@preshi41:

"Mama I thought u wanted to do giveaway."

@samstely:

"Na money abii na body count."

@Titixadepoju1:

"Make him take that one hold body."

@iykeebube5:

"lol . Aunty Rita won’t kill me."

Rita Dominic slams BBNaija All Stars jury over Uriel’s eviction

Famous Nollywood actresses Rita Dominic, Jemima Osunde, and former BBNaija housemate Vee have turned to social media to express their deep dissatisfaction with the jury's latest eviction decision on the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

Uriel's was the second housemate to be voted out, and it sparked heated controversy among fans and celebrities alike.

Dominic expressed her displeasure with the "unfair" decision to oust Uriel from the BBNaija house, despite Uriel receiving more votes than her fellow housemate Seyi.

The veteran's remark matched the feelings of many viewers who had rallied around Uriel and were surprised by her abrupt departure.

Source: Legit.ng