Skit maker Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' has shared a video of him paying a visit to Don Jazzy's Mavin label

A clip showed the moment Erekere taunted Mavin's security personnel as he said they were unable to prevent him from stealing from their office

Another clip showed Erekere with a merchant as he attempted to sell singer Rema's Headies plaque

Famout skit maker and content creator Erekere ‘Pastor Pikin' has left many laughing after he shared a video of leisurely walking into Mavin's office.

With Mavin's boss, Don Jazzy, currently out of the country, Erekere, who is known for his ability to steal from unsuspecting victims in his skits, was seen rocking his oversized blue shirt and black trousers as he strolled into Mavin's office.

A clip showed the comedian jokingly taunting the security personnel about his ability to steal from their office despite their watchful eyes.

Towards the end of the clip, Erekere was spotted with a merchant as he attempted to sell one of Rema’s Headies Awards he stole from Mavin’s office.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Rema clinched three awards at the recently concluded 16th Headies Award.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Erekere attempts to sell Rema's Headies award

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

