Young International Afrobeat singer Rema wins big at the popular Nigerian music award show Headies as he beats senior colleague Burna Boy to clinch three awards

The Mavins record label artist's speech at the award ceremony has stirred emotions online as he notes that he was at the show not because of the award but to support the Afro-institutions

However, something Rema said has been noted to be a dig aimed at Burna Boy because of his recent comment about Afrobeat

Internationally famous Mavins record label artist Rema was the biggest winner at the recently concluded 16th Headies Award.

The ace Afro-rave artist, during the show, clinched three awards beating senior colleague Burna Boy to be crowned the African Artist of the Year, Digital Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist of the Year.

Photos of Rema at the 16th Headies Award after receiving the gong for Africa's Best Male Artist. Photo credit: @the_headies/@heisrema/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

During the award ceremony, Rema gave a winner's speech that has stirred reactions online, with fans noting that his comments were a dig aimed at his senior colleague Burna Boy.

Be it Afro rave or whatever you last last Na Afrobeat - Rema says

During one of his acceptance speeches, the Calm Down crooner noted that when he attends award shows like the Headies, he doesn't go because of the plaque or the gong but to support the Afrobeat culture and institutions.

Rema noted that no matter what you name, the genre or style of music you do so far, you're from Nigeria, everyone would still have to compete under the Afrobeats banner.

"Be it Afro-rave, this or that, whatever you name it las last Na Afrobeat awards all of us go jam." Rema said

Listen to Rema's speech that's got people talking:

See how fans reacted to Rema's speech

@omoobadave:

"The speech is top-notch... I love his perspectives and support for the Afrobeats."

@solypapy:

"The best speech ever in the history of Headies ! The guy just won my heart ! I now see why he is truly the FUTURE!"

@OKWYtycoon:

"Normally Rema is very brilliant!"

@abassolami11:

"E dey lecture headies organizer."

@kabNFA:

"I hope Burna watches and learns how to talk."

@IamBlaccode:

"Yes but meanwhile some didn't have any speech to deliver ."

@AfereToju:

"Hearing this speech brought tears to my eyes… indeed we find hope in the least places we expect. Thank You Rema @heisrema may the good Lord guide you."

@Capolutiti:

"Why can’t they have this ceremony in Nigeria? Why back to back? Is Grammy or BET bringing there awards ceremony to soon?"

@Braimahlateef:

"Tag burna boy make him learn how to talk... Rema big no cap."

