Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has lamented about needing a private jet online

The Mavin Record boss prayed to one day be like much-loved singer, Davido, who already uses a jet

A number of netizens commented on Don Jazzy’s post, as some claimed he could afford a jet

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Much-loved Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has shown interest in owning a private jet.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Mavin Record boss lamented how he has been trying to get to New York but found himself somewhere else.

Don Jazzy prays to have a private jet like Davido. Photos: @donjazzy, @davido

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he went ahead to wish that he would one day become like Davido, who already has a jet. He prayed for God to do it.

In Don Jazzy's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Na New York I wan go since o. Now I have found myself in Raleigh-Durham . One day we sef go be @davido . Private Jet is needed. Baba GOD run am.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Don Jazzy prays for private jet like Davido

Don Jazzy’s tweet about needing a private jet like Davido had his Twitter fans sharing their hot takes on the matter. Some of them said they believed he could already afford a jet, while others advised him to sell some people in his record label to get one.

Read some of their comments below:

This fan promised to buy Don Jazzy a jet:

This tweep told Don Jazzy to sell his artiste Crayon and get a jet:

Amber believes he can already afford it:

Lawrence said some people are praying for food to eat:

Dotboy asked for Don Jazzy’s account number:

This tweep advised Don to spend his money:

Davido's Anita Brown shades Chioma with 'Free Chi' campaign

In other Davido-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, once again came for Chioma online.

Recall that amid Anita’s online drama with Davido, she released a new song titled Womaniser. In a new development, she has now announced the release of its video.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the US socialite shared photos of herself in what appeared to be a prison cell. She was also seen wearing a bright orange ‘prison’ jumpsuit with the words ‘Free Chi’ written on it.

Source: Legit.ng