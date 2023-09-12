Nigerian comedian turned singer Carter Efe made it to the frontline of blogs over a recent threat by a blackmailer

The Machala hitmaker took to social media to alert his fans and followers of the high probability of private video being out on the public domain

Reacting to Carter Efe's online plea, netizens make a caricature of the situation, as they tried to figure out what landed the singer into the mess

Popular Nigerian skit maker turned musician Carter Efe has cried out to the public concerning his bedroom video that is allegedly about to be out for public consumption.

The Machala hitmaker took to social media to appeal to his fans and followers before the sensual tape makes it to the internet.

Carter Efe says he is being blackmailed Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

According to Carter, he is being blackmailed and wants everyone to know before it begins to pop up on their timelines.

Cater Efe wrote on his X, formally known as Twitter handle, "I am here to publicly announce that I am being blackmailed. And that my sextape will be released soon.

"I am just here to let everyone know before it's out."

See his post below

Carter Efe's blackmail post sparks reaction

Netizens who came across the Carter Efe plea pointed out that it would be terrible to see the bedroom tactics of the singer.

See their comments below:

Omo!! Wetin the play?? Everybody don comot hand for heavenly race."

"We need to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah cause wetin be this?"

"How Carter tape wan be abeg? Blakmla please keep it, I cover my eyes with the blood of Jesus."

"Nigerians what is going on…We are very decent people oh. This is becoming very disgraceful."

Source: Legit.ng