Popular skit maker and content creator Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' has stirred hilarious reactions with a new video of him at the gym.

In the funny skit, Erereke was seen trying different gym activities as he seemed serious about working on his fitness.

However, he caused a stir when he was seen exiting the gym with one of the training equipment before being stopped by an individual who seemed to be in charge.

In his defence, the skit maker claimed it was a mistake as he was unaware he was holding the gym equipment.

Netizens react to Erekere's skit

As expected, the video has stirred hilarious reactions from many, including celebrities who found the video funny.

See some of their comments below:

realomojinad:

"Why you know kuku carry the whole Gym house."

investor.kore:

"Let’s go my bro."

ggold0233:

"I believe you can steal anything inside the gym house."

jidefashh:

"I still wan ask you if you carry tools along to loose all these things. U no dey disappoint ."

pappyrichie_officia:

"Na barrack dem suppose carry u go lol."

mrrlaff:

"Check him body wella ooo, Dumbbell fit dey under that blue shirt like that ."

___haywhy_banty___:

"Check his pocket, dumbbells deh there that’s the least thing I can think of him putting inside his pocket ."

ketuleelee:

"Gym is a happy place and there’s no way your mind can go to stealing ."

braims04:

"This one ehn make he even steal the whole of Nigeria problems. Set us free ."

Actor Itele denies Erekere access to a cinema

Erekere stirred funny reactions with a video of him and Yoruba actors Itele and Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Erekere, who had joined others to watch Itele new movie Kesari at a cinema, was not granted access as the actor begged him to leave out of fear of the skit maker stealing items belonging to fans.

Although Kolawole tried to beg for Erekere, who said he would pay, Itele insisted the skit maker should leave.

Source: Legit.ng