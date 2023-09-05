Actress Nkechi Blessing is ready to unleash her madness because of a young man identified as Verydarkman

Shortly after calling out popular cosmetic brand Jennys Glow in Abuja for not having a NAFDAC number, he targeted another brand

Verydarkman shared a video of Nkechi Blessing advertising for a skincare brand, which, according to him, is not certified as well

Not one to cower from fights, Nkechi got on her IG live and cursed out Verydarkman, broke-shaming him in the process

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing revealed in a video that she is not ashamed to unleash the madness she is known for on social media.

This comes after the actress saw that a young man, Verydarkman, posted her video on his page and subtly called her out.

Nkechi Blessing fumes in video over a false allegation by Verydarkman. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman claimed the actress was advertising a skincare brand that doesn't have the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

This comes after the young man humbled Jennys Glow and had the agency seal off her company.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How did Nkechi Blessing react to Verydarkman?

The controversial actress decided to go live on Instagram and asked Verydarkman if he had never heard of her and the madness she is capable of exhibiting.

The actress said she is not an ambassador of the brand she showed off on her page and proceeded to show a container of one of the products with the NAFDAC number boldly displayed.

Nkechi, as expected, cursed the young man out and noted that she would fight him online and also show up in his 'shanty' house in Abuja to mess him up.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's video

king.baqi:

"She nose what she's saying."

gylliananthonette:

"But he just said they should get a nafdac number, he talk pass like that?"

tayorcruz:

"Na crime to leave for 1 room ? It’s high time someone puts all this yeyebrities in their dam places!!!"

ah_van_dee:

"When he finish with you, you go learn ask Jenny’s glow."

_oluwabusolami:

"All these insults isnt necessary,the product you were reviewing or promoting,is it good for the skin?,does it have nafdac no? This isn’t about ring light or one bedroom,it’s about accountability,if what you are promoting is right in its own way ,you wouldn’t have to be shouting like this."

winnifred_alfred:

"Verydarkman will be the one to put nkechi in her place!"

femi_.ojo:

"Na wetin ds babe de always like be dis. She loves to fight dirty so she can trend for a while again. No class at all."

olivia__davids:

"You go shout tire, this guy no dey shout but he dey always spit fact."

teeto__olayeni:

"Matter never start u don Dey shout, if matter come start Wetin go come happen "

moponz:

"She said she don’t give af if that product spoil people skin !!! Ahhhhhhhh Nigeria problem no be politicians we don’t have human feelings at all."

its_katchy:

"Na wa o. He make her expose her real face without filter "

Nkechi Blessing calls out ladies in her man's DM

Meanwhile, Nkechi Blessing made the news because of her relationship with her younger lover, Xxsive.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the movie star revealed that some ladies had been sliding into her man’s DM.

According to her, these ladies have made it a habit to plead with her man to make them his side chicks. Not stopping there, the actress went ahead to share a screenshot of one of such chats.

Source: Legit.ng