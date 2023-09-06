Nollywood sensation Ini Edo captured everyone's attention with a recent viral video that's causing quite a buzz

Popular Nollywood star Ini Edo has set tongues wagging again after a recent video of her went viral.

In the viral video, the actress wore a coffee-brown short romper that matched her skin tone.

Nollywood actress Ini Edo whines waist on TikTok Credit: @iniedo

As if that wasn't enough, Ini hopped on a viral TikTok audio to show off some provocative dance moves, using her slender waist.

The movie star displayed an enticing view of her hourglass body.

See the video below:

Ini Edo's video sparks reactions online

Netizens admired the actress' dance skills, while many shamed her for doing so on social media.

See their comments below:

amuludun_abk_231:

"One thing this old woman don’t know is that they are competing with ladies that has nothing to loose kini gbogbo Eleyi."

oneheart_but_two:

"A normal beautiful woman just loving herself and having fin."

creativeoliver:

"Shey this aunty is like 50 something years now?? Why’s she looking so young?? Omo! I need to Mary better girl."

brightoji:

"Someone will not know she’s 55years and still looking very young and beautiful."

ubighoomena:

"The prettiest Nollywood actress in Nigeria so cute and sxy."

peyton_sawyee:

"What is wrong with this old woman make she go rest make young people dance.. this country sef old people no dey respect their self again ."

samariabub_:

"Is she the lady y’all used to crush on as the most beautiful actress in early 2000s or someone else pls?"

caljaxx:

"Mama you done old oo, leave this levels for small girls."

