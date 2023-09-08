Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere has been in the entertainment industry long before he became a household name

A video of the actor in the popular TV series Super Story way back as 15 years ago has surfaced on social media

While some netizens praised Pere's acting skills, others question if he has been truthful about his age

A throwback video has shown that Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere did not just dabble in Nollywood after he found fame.

A 15-year-old clip of the reality star in the popular TV series Super Story has surfaced online and made the rounds.

A younger looking Pere executed his lines perfectly as he went after a beautiful lady in the video and it got netizens praising his acting skills.

Pere has also appeared in other movies, some of which include The Mens Club, a YouTube web series and he also recently revealed he produced a movie Venita starred in.

Netizens react to old clip of Pere

The video of Pere in Super Story sparked mixed reactions but with most Nigerians praising his hustling spirit.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

kelvinchilds_:

"Super Story has really made a lot of stars."

martydarkchoc20:

"Pere dey hustle ehhhh hiaaaa"

saadahjamo:

"Could this be the reason why he was treating ilebaye like a daughter cos na super story people lol"

the__elixir:

"Imagine how old he is here and they are disrespecting him in the house…Omo see finish."

manlikenelson_:

"Pere should be in his early 40s."

ellamarisspecialborn:

"U sure say this pere never reach 65 years???"

thamarvel:

"His acting skill is 100%..watched men’s club today and I was impressed."

ice127_ice127:

"Before he did his teeth.so his fans can't say anything to mercy or venita."

lydmug:

"15 years ago makes him 23 in this movie h"

aima_satoru:

"Dude is at least 50 years !!! Whaaat????"

Pere shares details of his teeth

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Pere Egbi trended over an old video of him with gap teeth (diastema) on social media.

Pere was singing in the clip with all his heart, and his diastema was very visible. The video stirred different reactions as netizens commented on Pere’s dental feature.

During a chat with Doyin, Cee-C and Neo, Pere opened up about having his veneers in the US as he bragged about how expensive it was.

Source: Legit.ng