Popular American rapper, 50 Cent, recently shared his plan to make a movie on Nigerian scammer, Hushpuppi

A number of Nigerian netizens reacted, including Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, as she asked for a Nigerian to play the character

Shortly after her suggestion was made, other netizens reacted and even suggested Nigerian stars who will fit the role

American rapper and businessman, 50 Cent, caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over his plans for popular scammer, Hushpuppi.

The US star had taken to his Instagram page to reveal that he was considering making a movie about the popular Nigerian scammer.

Shortly after the post was made, his comment section was overrun with comments from Nigerians as they reacted to the news.

One of those who reacted was popular Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo. According to her, a Nigerian should play the character.

The movie star politely suggested to 50 Cent to consider giving a Nigerian the opportunity to play Hushpuppi’s character.

See her comment below:

Reactions to Uche Jombo's suggestion to 50 Cent on Hushpuppi movie

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

buchi_chidinma:

"Just say Jim Iyke na."

realabeshadrach:

"Jim iyke, efa iwara, bolanle ninalowo etc."

iceykidsluxury:

"Honestly before they would use American actors trying to speak like Nigerian with those fake accent."

shemjlp:

"She no demand ooo, she politely asked."

bayunique_makeovers:

"I Sha know Jim ike or Aremu Afolayan go play it better."

cassielite77:

"If Jim iyke was 10 yrs younger. He would have been perfect for the role."

mr__lordson:

"Make una leave 50cent make he use people for there o... Asaba movies go use Nigerian champions"

arewasandra:

"Give it to Yul Edoche"

lucky_ladymh:

"I’m shocked y’all not mentioning Zuby Michael."

efficient_djtimbz:

"Na Aremu Afolayan fit dat role ooif da Yoruba no de there the movie never complete be that."

Source: Legit.ng