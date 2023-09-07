Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita has surprisingly got netizens gushing over her admirable talent

The mum of two painted a face on a flower pot and even managed to install strands of hair, making it look like a pretty woman

A lot of people praised the reality star and noted that she would have been very likable if she didn't have a nasty attitude

There is a pretty woman in the Big Brother Naija house courtesy of Venita, who decided to create one with a flower pot.

In a post sighted online, the reality star was seen meticulously painting a face on a flower pot, transforming it into a pretty woman.

Venita shows off her talent b y painting flower pot Photo credit: @veezeebaybeh

Venita also added hair extensions below the edges of the pot, and netizens are in awe of the amazing transformation.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Venita's painting

@buzzedison:

"Very talented. All round talented woman."

@RashwalRashwal:

"This is so beautiful, Venita is talented. Beauty with brain."

@evafunsho1:

"Talent. Beauty. Werey. All in one person."

@sheggzdefense:

"But horrible attitude. She should take time to fix that."

@mask_your_self:

"I remembered her doing something like this as community art project task during PD."

@Moyosoreoluwae:

"This reminds me so much of moanaso beautiful."

@ob_omate:

"If no be bad character she get talent."

@koka_ba2:

"Yes beautiful and talented but the character no beautiful at all."

@Ovieaniso:

"I love my witch shame. My joy this season is that Venita have a fanbase who stands by her, she is too TV gold not to have one. I never thought I would like her but I do"

@BObaloluwa:

"Beautiful, talented, competitive and creative. I love and appreciate these about Venita!"

