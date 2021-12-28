Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has got people praising and gushing over her after she shared a video that expressed her mood

The Nollywood veteran is celebrating her 42nd birthday and even though she is her forties she can still drop it low like a twenty something year old

Fand and colleagues of the actress have sent in their best wishes prayers for her as she clocks a new age

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has turned a year older today, Decemeber 28 and she usheered in the new year with joy and enough energy.

The actress who seemed clearly excited to be turning 42 shared a video of herself showing off her impressive dance skills.

Uche Jombo dances hard before bitrthday Photo credit: @uchejombo

The age 42 is considered old, but Jombo did not let it faze her as she took over the dancefloor and dropped to the floor with her strong knees.

"If you are not dancing like this and more tomorrow…are we even friends "

The mum of one also shared a beautiful photo as she wished herself a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to me"

See the post below:

Uche Jombo cautions people who misspell her name

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo seemed to have had enough of people, especially business partners, mispronouncing and misspelling her surname.

The movie star in an Instagram video called out such people and sounded a note of warning to them.

According to her, most people still replace the letter ‘O’ in her surname with the letter ‘U’ thereby changing the name to Jumbo as opposed to Jombo.

Source: Legit.ng