Canadian rapper Drake recently gave fans a tour of many bras he got from his tour

In a picture he shared, the rapper was seen standing amid a massive collection of female's inner garments

The rapper's action stirred a reaction from Nigeria's music star Rema, who suggested he was considering doing the same

Canadian rapper Drake has been making headlines after he took to social media to flaunt the bras collection he received from his fans.

The bras, which came in different colours and sizes, were those pelted at the rapper during his It's All A Blur tour.

Drake trends as he flaunts collection of bras online. Credit: @champagnepapi @heisrema

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral pictures, Drake was seen standing amid the well-arranged female's inner garments.

See Drake's pictures, including the video below:

Rema reacts as Drake displays bras

The Nigerian star, in a tweet via X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of him suggesting he was considering imitating Drake's action.

See Rema's tweet below:

See other Nigerian netizens' reactions to Drake's post below:

pyramidvalley__:

"Bra LORD JUST OPEN STORE."

yrnmatthewdo:

"That’s a huge some of money drake go open shop sell am na money oooo."

yingi_d_artiste:

"See better okrika bend down select."

jst_pearl1:

"Rema we waiting for yours na wig go many pass bra ."

___1kane:

"I know say my babe bra dey there . The RED one look familiar."

wurd_bishop:

"Make he open bra boutique, he will sell out in less than 24 hours."

big7record:

"Burna can literally recreate something like this."

don.credi916:

"Na from here okirika de comot."

honest30bgfan:

"Anita bra go dey there davido for don give drake just to get that collab from him."

el_rio01:

"Imagine seeing your babe bra among those bra’s."

Rema runs off a live session

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Rema stirred hilariously as an old video of him in a live chat with two Oyinbo men resurfaced online.

In the short clip, Rema was seen conversing with the Oyinbo men, who were happy to see him.

One of the men on dread was heard greeting him in pidgin as Rema was forced to run away from the camera in disbelief.

