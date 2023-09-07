A video of Burna Boy with a pregnant Oyinbo fan in the UK is trending on Nigerian social media space

The sweet video was from the Grammy Award winner's album signing event in Leicester City

As expected, it has stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with many of the singer's fans hailing him

Nigerian international act Burna Boy continues to promote his recently released album 'I Told Them' in the UK.

Since the release of the album, the Grammy Award-winning singer has been touring different cities across the UK.

Burna Boy met a pregnant lady at his signing event in the UK. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

A recent video from his meet and greet and album signing event in Leicester City is trending on the Nigerian social media space as he was seen with a heavily pregnant Oyinbo lady.

The Oyinbo fan was excited to meet Burna Boy as they posed for the camera. Some netizens are, however, reacting to the moment the singer held her by the waist.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's video with pregnant fan

See some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

IYungboss:

"Na the prayers make am lay hands on her waist?"

mteecephaz:

"Make burna they give this women social distancing ooh cause they fit do and undo..."

tamaraorus47:

"See as he carefully hold her before dem go say he won tiff her from her husband."

iamdeejayjet:

"First Nigeria artiste to have a pregnant fan. Wow wow wow."

Salamisthename:

"She's giving birth to greatness for sure. The best decision you made was being an outsider.❤️."

amikedi_tito:

"He dey hold person wife for waist."

01luscious:

"Nah so you go hear nah burna boy get the kid ."

osahon.omoregie.144:

"Only one burnaboy, complete celeb nor be half baked ❤️."

mark_baker79:

"All he does is come home and oppress us . Practice what you preach."

annies_stowe:

"Fans or na him get pregnant the touching of the waist is confusing me."

Why JCole called Burna Boy 2Pac's reincarnation

Meanwhile, Burna Boy trended online after he claimed that US rapper, JCole, called him 2Pac.

The Nigerian singer said he was initially confused and wondering who Cole was talking to before realising he was the one.

Burna's statement, however, sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng