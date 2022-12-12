Nigerian singer Asake suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing a kick mid-air during a show in London

The trouser of the YBNL singer, who is known for his energetic performance, got torn during his stage performance

The video which has gone viral on social media had netizens laughing as many revealed they now understand the reason behind his love for baggy trousers

Nigerian rave of the moment Asake is currently trending online over a clip from his show in London.

The clip showed the embarrassing moment the singer who is signed to Olamide's YBNL label and known for his energetic performance did a kick mid-air which saw his trouser get torn during the action.

Video from Asake's performance in London.

Source: Instagram

To make it funny, Asake, upon noticing the wardrobe malfunction stylishly left the stage in a reverse manner.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Asake's torn trousers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

superstarace:

"Love how he just gave them that “back hop” wardrobe malfunction dance move.."

sososoberekon:

"He’s still on the beat."

scoobynero:

"Now make nobody blame am for wearing bigger trousers ever again."

monalisa_vibez:

"I trust rema he will continue lyk that ."

xinndyhairz:

"You now see d reason why he wears bongo balablu ."

trechkid_sog1:

"Him been no Dey wear thight trousers before .. na una wan force m , now see the result ."

kinky_vee:

"At least he played it better than Portable. If it’s Portable he will remove the trouser and wear only pants‍♀️."

_cici_nita:

"Everything na still entertainment Now I understand why he Dey wear 10 people shokoto at once ."

rims_treats:

"He should just stick to his baggy jeans jeje."

svelte_luyi:

"Na why he dey wear big trousers be this o."

comedian.udeme:

"Before them use me I go use my senses ."

excellent_pinna:

"Now I see the reason he uses 12yards to sew trousers ."

