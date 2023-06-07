An old clip of ace Nigerian singer Asake that recently emerged online of him getting quite emotional after the first time heard Olamide's voice on his song

The singer, who is now signed to Olamide's record label YBNL, was also seen in the viral clip running around the street shouting at the top of his voice that he is here to play in Yoruba

Fans reacted to the clip hailing Asake's friend and show promoter Yhemo Lee for being incredibly supportive of the singer from as far back as their university days

An old video of young Afro-fuji musician Asake going gaga the moment he heard ace rapper Olamide feature for the first time on his song goes viral online.

The clip, shared online by popular Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut, showed how Asake wept like a baby while listening to the track for the first time inside Yhemo Lee's car.

A viral clip from 2022 of the moment Asake heard Olamide's verse on his song for the first that made him wept goes viral. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

At some point, the excitement overtook the singer's show of emotions, and he ran out of the car and took to the street showing "Aye gbogbo yin ti baje o."

Fans have reacted to the clip hailing Asake's close pal, Yhemo Lee, for staying strong for his friend throughout his struggle to make something of his music career.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the old clip of Asake crying the first time he heard Olamide's verse on his song

@adedara.abimbola.7:

"Olamide is so underrated."

@kiitanbukola:

"Una wonder why God still keep blessings yhemolee , do good to others and see how God rewards you , he wanna see his frd great now they are both getting blessed day by day."

@silvaboymusic:

"Olamide Baddo should be crowned the most supportive and influenced artist in the music industry. If you feature olamide and you no blow even if na just one year blow, my brother just forget it u can't blow in the music industry again."

@officialowengee:

"This absolutely changed everything, may all our dreams come true and may our destined helpers locate us IJN."

@d6th1:

"This is what it means to be a blessing to someone it doesn’t take much but my uncle for Edo state no sabi that one na to dey sell family land him sabi."

@theprettyfola:

"And for real Asake no spare us ohe’s really spoiling us with music steadily."

@dkokopee:

"We all need a friend like Lee , forget about who hates you, no matter their number , let one good person like you and your matter!"

@quiddyofficial:

"This video changed everything. God I see what you doing for others."

@lily_antho:

"Omooooooooo @yhemo_lee is a friend indeed. I saw every Asake’s new single on Yhemolee’s story first at the time, he hawked Asake’s Music like he was Asake’s manager."

@thekingisrael:

"This video is emotional Olamide na the real Idan for lifting others."

