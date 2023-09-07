Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus marked another year of grace and beauty on September 6, 2023, by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus added a beautiful new year to her age on September 6, 2023.

The actress's colleague Funke Akindele took to social media to graciously celebrate her birthday.

Funke Akindele cheers Eniola Badmus' new looks on her special day

In a sweet Instagram story, the filmmaker attested to how astonishing the celebrant looked.

Legit.ng reported that Eniola has been in awe of her body transformation since she shed a lot of fat.

Taking to her Insta story, Funke wrote:

"Badoskyy!!! You look so good, dear. Happy birthday. Ayo ni o 24/7 @eniola_badmus".

See her post below

Funke Akindele admires Eniola Badmus' new looks as she adds a year to her age

