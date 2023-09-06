A video of some Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates talking about Mercy Eke, hoping she doesn't win, has sparked reactions online

Venita, Cross, Doyin, and Adekunle are some of the people who feel the 2019 winner does not deserve to take home the N120m prize

Funke Akindele, Maria, Laura Ikeji and a host of other celebrities have drummed support for Mercy as they reacted to the video

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke aka Lambo has no idea she lives among plenty of enemies on the show.

In a video shared by Lambo's handler, Cross and Soma talked about her possibility of winning, with the former affirming every other contestant's fan won't let it happen.

As for Venita, she thinks Mercy has everything she needs in life, unlike her. She also did a dance with her lover Adekunle after they nominated her for possible eviction.

In another clip, Doyin expressed relief that Mercy was disqualified from a task. None of the housemates gave other reasons for wanting Mercy to fail apart from the fact that she was once a winner.

Netizens drum support for Mercy

More than ever, fans and even celebrities are eager to see Mercy win. Actress Funke Akindele, Frodd and a bunch of others have drummed support for her.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

mariachikebenjamin:

“them say dem go throw me punch but I swear them no reach o, 20 men shall fall that day if you cross my lane o” Back to the matter Mercy Eke winner of #BBNALLSTARS2023"

funkejenifaakindele:

"Jehovah has the final say!!!! May God’s Mercy speak for us!!!"

lauraikeji:

"Lol. Y'all play your game, let her play hers. N see what happens."

idia.aisien:

"YOU WILL WIN! Forget long talk!!! "

onyiialexx:

"So sad "

realanitajoseph:

"This is so unfair Wetin mercy do Una and they know all these are recorded jisinuike ‍♀️‍♀️Shallom."

didiekanem:

"Why won’t she have what she needs in life when her heart is pure. Y’all leave mercy alone , she is not your problem."

callme_frodd:

"They aren’t GOD and His will would reign supreme."

diane.russet:

"A woman who has received God's blessings remains invulnerable to the devil's attempts to bring her down. Despite efforts to tarnish her reputation, God will intervene and protect her."

beverly_osu:

"I’m in shock with this bitterness what’s with all this plotting? Thank God say man no be God."

Ike reveals why he doesn't want Mercy Eke to win

For Ike, once someone has won on a platform before, they are supposed to stay off and let others get the same opportunity.

Before his eviction on Sunday, September 3, the Big Brother Naija star was very vocal about how fellow housemate and ex-lover Mercy Eke should not win the All Stars season.

After his exit from the house, while on stage with Ebuka, Ike revealed he doesn't want Mercy to win because she won her 2019 season, and other people should also get a chance to take home the N120m grand prize.

