Actress Funke Akindele beautifully quelled any rumors of discord between her and fellow colleague Toyin Abraham by extending warm birthday wishes to her on her special day

As previously reported by Legit.ng, Toyin Abraham celebrated her 43rd birthday on September 5, 2023

Fans had been abuzz with speculations of rivalry, when the two talented filmmakers had movies premiering around the same time in 2021

Actress Funke Akindele has disappointed those wishing for discord between her and her colleague Toyin Abraham as she celebrates her birthday.

Recall that the two filmmakers got tongues wagging when they silently competed with each other during the premiere of their movies ‘Ghost and the Tout Too’ in the cinemas and ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ on Netflix.

In a sudden turn of events, Funke Akindele took to her social media page to share a picture of Toyin while wishing her a prosperous year.

Funke congratulated Mama Ire on her birthday, sending her best wishes for good health and financial success.

Taking to her Insta story, she wrote:

"Happy Birthday Toyin baby. Mummy Ireoluwa! Here’s wishing you a longer life in good health and wealth.Have fun dear @toyin_abraham".

See her post below

