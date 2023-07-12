Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has now spoken up about her two failed marriages in a recent interview

While having a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Funke advised young ladies not to feel pressured to enter into marriage

According to the movie star, she just wanted to get married and have children but things did not work out fine

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Much loved Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, made headlines on social media after she spoke on her failed marriages.

Recall that the movie star first got married to socialite, Kehinde Oloyede, and later got married to music mogul, Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello, but both marriages ended.

While speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the mother of two opened up about her failed relationships.

Nigerians react as Funke Akindele opens up on her two failed marriages. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke made sure to warn young ladies not to feel pressured into getting married. She advised them to calm down because they will rush out if they rush in.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said:

“The only reason why I will share this with you is to encourage young ladies out there that are in a hurry to get married, that are pressured to get married. Calm down, take your time, If you rush in, you will rush out.”

Speaking further, Funke explained how she just wanted to do things the right way and get married and have children. However, her first marriage failed and ended in a very messy way.

According to her, she found out the news of her broken marriage was public knowledge when someone called to tell her while she was on a movie set. Funke said that she wanted to die at that moment.

The movie star admitted that she lost a number of deals during that period but she decided not to let it break her.

In her words:

“I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!

“You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me.”

While speaking further, the mother to twin boys advised ladies to get married because they want to and because they love their partner and want to spend the rest of their lives with him.

She added that people should not get married because of children or because of pressure from society when people start to taunt them for being childless by a certain age.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Funke Akindele speaks on her failed marriages

After the video of Funke Akindele speaking on her broken marriages went viral, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

Damilareolasupo165:

“The context isn’t only for the female alone, you can apply it too as a man.. ”

thesavvygirll:

“This video can never be old! Too much wisdom”

ifymbah_21:

“If you rush in, you will rush out! Many life experiences learnt and will definitely guide my young ones, on God!”

your_healthnp:

“Live for you. At the end of the day, it is you alone.”

babygirl_nami:

“Tough time don’t last fr only tough people do .”

________evergreen1:

“Thanks aunty @funkejenifaakindele dem no de carry first nor last … slow and steady wins d race …”

Funke Akindele and ex-hubby JJC Skillz follow each other back on IG

Veteran actress Funke Akindele and her estranged husband JJC Skillz have followed each other once again on Instagram.

The couple, who have two twin boys together, went their separate ways about a year ago and reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite the scandalous drama that announced their separation, Funke and JJC refused to give statements on what actually wrecked their marriage. Checks showed that the estranged couple is back to following each other.

Source: Legit.ng