Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus paused to celebrate her remarkable weight loss journey

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the talented actress shared a captivating pictorial transformation, showcasing the years before and her current stature

In an empowering move, Eniola embraced both versions of herself, acknowledging the beauty and growth in each stage

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken a moment to appreciate herself on her weight loss journey.

The celebrated movie star took to Instagram to share before and after pictures of herself, comparing the era she was on the big side to when she shed a lot of fat.

In an empowering move, Eniola declared admiration for the weight loss process and noted that she will always love both versions of herself.

She caption the post on Instagram:

"I love both…… Enibad X EniolaBadmus."

See her post below:

Eniola Badmus' before and after sparks reactions

See reactions to Eniola's post below:

bobrisky222:

"You are beautiful both ways ❤️."

oyin_lagos:

"This post just made my day . But one thing is common in both pictures, ìjà wà, ìjà o sí, always guiding."

aproko_2:

"I don’t know for some reasons. I like the old Eniola the new one is still giving though."

lariehrf_eyitundun:

"I love both too . Between, you’ve got an innocent look but ki won ma lo wa o."

sonnia_agu:

"Beautiful thing is you dare not cross any of them."

versesclothings:

"You've done well for yourself, sincerely it takes a lot to keep the weight off."

dolindolinmina:

"Once a pretty lady always a pretty lady. Both Eniola are pretty. Healthier d now Eniola is better."

dacakesmaster:

"Who said there is no God.... See babe na... You are too hot our own Enibad toh gallant.... This is the real definition of RENEW HOPE.."

rukkyds:

"Yes. same person. Size doesnt matter. . Doul and spirt same . Love ur being. Stick to being you."

