Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy stirs reactions with a viral clip he recently shared on his page, flaunting Rema and his the singer's global impact

Don, in the clip, revealed that he recently met a fine Oyinbo lady in Paris and wanted to ask her out on a date, and he had to use Rema as a pickup line

The Mavin record label boss noted that when the lady asked him what he was doing in Paris, he bragged that he was monitoring his investment which he noted that Rema was the stock

Renowned music producer and record label boss Don Jazzy can't help but gush over the immense global growth his signee, Rema, has undergone in the last few years.

In a video, Don Jazzy shared on his page that he now uses Rema as a pickup line for ladies abroad.

Don Jazzy shares a funny story of how he now uses signee Rema as a pickup line to toast Oyinbo girls. Photo credit: @donjazzy/@heisremanews

Source: Instagram

The music boss shared in the clip that he was recently in Paris, where he saw a beautiful Oyinbo lady and wanted to ask her out.

Don revealed that when the lady asked him what he was doing in Europe, he said he was in Paris to monitor his investment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further explained that when she was asked how his investment was performing, he showed her Rema's latest sold-out show in Paris.

Listen to Don Jazzy's short story on how he used Rema as a pickup line for Oyinbo girls:

See how netizens reacted to Don Jazzy's clip about using Rema as a pickup line

@segunpryme:

"When your investment is fully vested."

@babarex0:

"Better investment and e Dey go well."

@insonetblack:

"The new face of Africa on the rise, Rema."

@sympplysugar:

"The “monitor my investments” part got me grinning from ear to ear."

@nekie_neka:

"Omoooo!!! Your investment dey gimme joyyy o. Seee crowd!!! Remyyyyy Boyyyy!!!"

@odilichukwu:

"Next time just tell her you are Don Jazzy."

@kizzdanniel:

"Big investment oh."

@oyproductions:

"Investor Jazzy."

@oriekwu_weli:

"I swear better investment , investment aiye."

@chrisani1:

"See big flex...monitor my investments."

Don Jazzy laments as Rema speaks Hindu, shows off dance, Indians impressed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Don Jazzy's Rema is having a great time in India, so much so that he has stayed long enough to repeat words in Hindu without stuttering.

In a video on blogger Tundeednut's page, Rema, on a TV show, stunned the presenter and a huge crowd as he repeated words spoken to him in Hindu.

The crowd went wild when the Calm Down crooner made the famous Indian hand and head gestures while speaking.

Source: Legit.ng