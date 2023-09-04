Veteran singer, Charly Boy, stirred reactions on social media for wanting the ‘prayers answered’ in Gabon and Niger to be replicated in Nigeria

Charly Boy referenced Gabon, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali in his tweet, four countries that have been embroiled in coups

However, Charly Boy seemingly backtracked and accused a Nigerian newspaper of sensationalising his post

FCT, Abuja - Controversial singer, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, has denied advocating for a coup.

Charly Boy actively supported opposition candidate Peter Obi in the February presidential election won by Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Charly Boy denies advocating for coup

In a post shared on the social networking platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 2, the singer said:

“Oh lord how can we be praying in Nigeria and you are answering prayers in Gabon, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali.”

Premium Times reported it as ‘coup monging’.

But reacting on Sunday night, August 3, Charly Boy lashed out at the online newspaper for their “cheap sensationalism”.

He wrote:

“Can someone explain to me why @premiumtimes.ng dey engage in such cheap/stupid sensationalism. Dem wan take me do escape goat? How “E dey Pain Me” turn into a call for coup. Der fathers.”

Last week, Gabon became the eighth African country in three years to face a coup.

The coup in Gabon comes a month after the military in West African nation Niger took over power and detained democratically-elected Mohamed Bazoum.

