Fast-rising global Afro-fusion artist Asake trends across the Nigerian social media space after he made history at the Headies Awards

Asake, at the 16th edition of the coveted Headies Awards, became the first artist to win the Next Rated Artist and Album of the Year in a single night

Fans couldn't help but go gaga online after he stepped on stage to receive his awards with the shortest speech ever given at the award ceremony

Renowned Afro-fusion music sensation Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, trends online as he Rema and Burna Boy usher in a new era of Nigerian global music stars at the 16th edition of Headies awards.

The YBNL artist has been crowned at long last the Next Rated Artist at the 16th Headies on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, and his win was received to a loud ovation.

Asake wins Next Rated Artist at the 16th Headies Award and performs Lonely At the Top. Photo credit: @the_headies/@askemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake also made history on the night as his double platinum album, Mr. Money, won the Album of the Year.

Burna Boy's Last Last wins song of the year

However, Asake lost out in the Song of the Year category to senior colleague Burna Boy, whose monster hit track 'Last Last' won.

Mavins record artist Rema also had a fantastic outing at the Headies, winning three awards, including Best Male Artist, Best African Artist and Digital Artist of the Year.

See some of the awards receiving moments below:

Watch the moment Asake went on stage to receive his award below:

See the reactions of fans after Asake won the Next Rated award

@h0llaOla:

"Mr Money rora before you carry all the award go house."

@SaMmYsWrld999:

"Rema na my fave but mmwtv was a madness guy, it’s well deserved."

@Zebelonist:

"How? This ahead of love damini? ."

@DJKAYKANG:

"No album came close ."

@EmmexMr:

"Let’s all laugh at Timeless ."

@iam_settingz:

"Na why we Dey call am landlord".

@_Justisrael_:

"Boy Alone tho ."

@mightygh_:

"Una won tell me say this album pass Grammy nominated album?."

@billionz_bella:

"Asake is good !normally. Buh this ????No nawwww‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

Asake drops from a helicopter for 02 Arena show, clips trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Asake recently delivered a stellar performance at his 02 Arena music concert, and clips from the show have been making headlines.

Asake is the sixth Nigerian singer to repeatedly sell out the 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage for the show from a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

Source: Legit.ng