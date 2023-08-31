Nigerian singer Portable reportedly performed at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference in Abuja

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen hanging after climbing one of the huge poles erected at the conference venue

As the Zazu crooner climbed, a number of people watching the madness unfold shouted in fear, but he didn't flinch

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable did not observe decorum or try to compose himself as he performed at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Abuja.

In the video sighted online, the Zazu crooner's behaviour got people wondering why lawyers would opt for someone like him at their conference.

Portable climbs pole during performance at NBA Conference Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@datwasup

Source: Instagram

Portable was seen climbing one of the huge iron poles erected at the conference venue during his performance. After successfully reaching the top, he hung there and dangled chains on the pole.

As he went on with the daredevil stunt, some of the lawyers capturing the moment shouted out of fear for his safety.

After displaying, Portable found his way down.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's stunt

Seeing Portable in that state did not stir any reaction from netizens. Rather, many people wondered why lawyers who are supposed to be distinguished people invited Portable to sing for them.

Read some comments gathered below:

mamalyzo:

"But wetin join NBA (lawyers) and portable together?? This is a joke."

kokoletjenny:

"Dem no see Falz bring na zazu from the zoo them bring….you guys should Thank God he didn’t pull that wire towards you people."

huwehm:

"Distinguished profession brought the most undistinguished artist to perform? Lol."

iamifeoluwabunmi:

"Wait, you mean our supposed "learned colleagues" invited Portable to perform at the NBA conference? Oh . Now we know the problem of this country is in ICU. What a joke of the century. Well, this is now where we are "

themanfromuncleishere:

"Learned colleagues no invite Beethoven perform ? Wawwwuuuuuu"

missokhifo:

"Wait as in my learned colleagues left Johnny drille and carried portable??"

osas_kelvin03:

"What do we expect from Nigerian lawyers naaaaa.... They are all same pig that rub themselves in the mud like portable. Abi no be the same lawyers that was fighting on a football pitch? Shame on them all."

pearlmckay:

"A whole NBA invited portable ??? Ah shey àwọn learned colleagues àti My lord wá Okay sha?"

king__amarula:

"Interpretation of Nigeria, lawyers left Johnny drille, timi dakolo , chike even asake and Carried portable ?? Na wa."

adenijiayocharles:

"This man will injure himself one day."

