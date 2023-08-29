Nigerian singer Portable has called for a long battle of online diss with popular actor Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miamii

The actor went to Nedu's podcast and revealed he is still on the search for a man for Alaafin of Oyo's Queen Dami even though she is flirting with Portable

Portable carried out his threat and shared the conversation between Lege and the widow where he asked her for money

Nigerian singer Portable had added actor Lege to the list of people he has to wage war against online.

Portable had earlier reacted to Lege's statement about his love interest Queen Dami on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast.

Portable finally shares Lege's conversation with Queen Dami

The singer threatened to expose Lege's secret for trying to disgrace the late Alaafin's queen and trying to use his name to trend.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Portable shared a conversation the actor had with Queen Dami which ended in him asking her to send him money.

Every screenshot Portable shared was laden with insults for Lege as he noted that in the guise of helping Queen Dami find a husband, the actor tried to use her for something else and she did not agree.

The singer wrote:

"See this mugu, fake life. Lege, you wey dey beg make dem credit you as you wan use the girl do hook up, she no gree. Lege Alakada. Set awon online beggar."

See the screenshots below:

Portable shares screenshot of Lege begging his love interest for money Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Portable reveals how he met his wife

Portable's popular wife, Bewaji, is not his first, according to him. He said his first wife disappointed him, and Bewaji was there taking care of him in a bid to secure her future.

The singer was a guest on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast, and he disclosed that he is allowed to marry as many women as he wants as he has lost count of his lovers.

Portable further said that he takes care of Bewaji well because she has suffered with him.

Lege reveals what Nigerian girls do in Dubai

Popular Yoruba actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, sparked reactions on social media with his interview on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast.

In the snippet shared before the release, Lege empathetically stated that 95% of Nigerian girls in Dubai are into the business of sleeping around with men for money.

Lege's statement sparked mixed reactions online, with most people calling him out.

