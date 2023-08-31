Singer Peter Okoye 'Mr P' has threatened to file lawsuits against two commercial banks in Nigeria

Peter, who has seen fraudsters impersonate him over the years, queried why the banks would allow anyone to open an account in his name without verification

The Psquare singer also shared proof, which sparked reactions from celebrities as well as his fans and followers

Popular singer Peter Okoye of Psquare group, also known as Mr P, is making headlines after he took to social media to reveal his plans to sue two commercial banks in the country, Polaris and Access.

At some point, Peter, who runs a lottery programme, cried out over how fraudsters were impersonating him to scam people of their money.

Peter Okoye claims bank accounts were created in his name without verification. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Why Peter Okoye is threatening to sue banks

Taking to his social media timeline on Wednesday, August 30, Peter expressed his frustration as he queried why banks would allow anyone to create an account in his name without verification.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

An extract from his post read:

"Enough is Enough!!! It's either it's an inside job or otherwise! I have a name to protect here and save some of this innocent victims! So get ready for me and my legal team!"

He also shared proof on his page. See his post here.

Reactions as Peter Okoye calls out banks

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

kenepisode1:

"In this country anything is possible."

berryinkk:

"And they successfully opened the account??? Peter Okoye Psquare bawo??? That is an inside job and the truth is they will fight to protect the impostor."

iam_ugcliq:

"The insiders read the post and left the group."

cjcool_thegr8:

"Dam! This is crazy.."

princeilouno:

"This ain't funny no more. Call as many as possible, someone or all of them must be brought to book."

ihemsngozi:

"Yeye banks wey no sabi dia work. Nansense."

Peter Okoye cries out over mass production of bedroom toys

In other news, Peter Okoye was shocked by the mass production of feminine bedroom toys.

The Afrobeats artist took to Instagram to discuss a video showing a company making pleasure toys.

The video captured a Chinese factory mass-producing the tool for sale to ladies..

Source: Legit.ng