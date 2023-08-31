Controversial singer Portable Zazu has opened up on a request he got from his colleague Adekunle Gold

In a trending video, Portable revealed Adekunle Gold approached him to participate in his new song, Ogaranya challenge

The Zazu singer in the clip suggested he turned down the request as he wanted a feature instead

Street-hop star and Zeh Nation label boss Portable shared how R&B singer Adekunle Gold approached him to participate in a challenge to promote his new song Ogaranya.

In the video he shared, Portable was spotted with his signee Young Duu. He expressed surprise that Adekunle Gold wanted his help, given that the Zazu crooner needed features and support to promote his career.

Portable revealed Adekunle Gold wanted him to participate in a challenge. Credit: @portablebaeby @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The Zazu singer suggested he turned down the request, stressing that Adekunle Gold should have assisted him with a feature instead of telling him to join a challenge.

Portable could be heard saying:

“Challenge ko, futuring (featuring) ni.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Portable calls out Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

iamkingjabulani:

"He get one secret about my landlord wey I wan keep for portable hand."

youngskidmusic:

"The only person wey dey talk true for Nigeria na portable. If Nigeria government should mistakenly endorse him, they're in trouble. Make dem just give am Minister of information, na everybody yansh go dey open for that government house."

iamauxigen:

"Portable can never keep a secret."

GodsgiftChisom:

"He has dragged almost everyone in the industry. Portable is a known trouble."

IamBlaccode:

"Nothing you keep a secret with Portable is safe... One day him go burst am."

iamStankovicss:

"NA PORTABLE GO SCATTER THIS MUSIC INDUSTRY LAS LA BABA NO GET SECRET."

olushayhe:

"Baba werey ni bobo yi. Na who send Adekunle Gold go meet portable?"

TIMEXSHMURDA:

"Omo this portable just get problem."

Was Portable's Instagram account hacked?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable lost his Instagram account to fraudsters.

In a post shared by the music star’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, on her official Instagram page, she dropped a press release from Portable’s management.

In the lengthy statement, fans were notified that Portable and his management no longer have access to the account, which has been taken over by people carrying out fraudulent activities.

