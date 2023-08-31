Angry youths wreaked havoc in a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish during an ongoing service

The young Nigerian men, in their numbers, went for church properties like chairs and drum set as they disrupted the service

A footage from the church service disruption has surfaced on social media and sparked outrage among netizens

Youths of an unidentified community disrupted a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish service by wreaking havoc.

TikTok user, Curthbet Chinedu, shared a video showing the moment the youths stormed the church and disrupted the service.

The angry youths destroyed church properties. Photo Credit: @curthbet.chinedu

Source: TikTok

While it is not clear where the incident happened or what may have caused their anger, Legit.ng confirmed the worship centre is the one whose general overseer is pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

In the clip, the youths scattered the drum set, broke plastic chairs and confronted the pastor who was on the pulpit.

All efforts to calm them down proved abortive as they went on a rampage. At some point, the pastor appeared to resign to fate.

Outrage trailed the disruption of Redeemed Christian church parish service

johnnyrich64 said:

"Camera man !!! I forgive you cuz na church you stay do video. But next time you post video without know what’s going there you go hear from me."

God's Favourite. said:

"This is Sad. How can you do this in the House of God."

stanlo said:

"The service was going well until the pastor said do something crazy for the Lord."

Danny dollars said:

"I hear say the guy on purple shirt give pastor 250k to do soap for am but the soap no work so he carry revenge come with him goons."

Enjoymentzaddy said:

"Wat happen was d pastor told a member not to sit at d back , befor we no d guy change am follow pastor."

God son said:

"Una no see me there, Na me stop the fight but yet them no still let me know waiting happen."

RoeyTheFirst said:

"The fact that the people are on the altar praying is very saaaad."

Policeman storms Imo church and beats up pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a policeman had beat up an Imo pastor and demolished his church.

In a telephone conversation, the general overseer of Higherlife narrated that the incident started at 7:00 am. Emmanuel said that while he was on his way to the church with his family, he received calls that people were at the venue with a bulldozer. In his words:

"What actually happened was that we came to church this morning (Sunday, October 30). Infact, before we got to church, I received calls that some persons came with a bulldozer to demolish the church..."

Source: Legit.ng