Nigerian singer Ruger has a young man in Kenya pretending to be him and going around shows performing his songs

In a video sighted online, the fake Ruger was seen on stage performing one of the Nigerian star's songs to a huge crowd

The Kenyan man, who also wears an eyepatch with his hair dyed pink, has an entire team backing him up at shows

Nigerian singer Ruger would be shocked to know that another person in Kenya uses his image and songs to make money and gather fans.

In a viral video online, a man who would easily be mistaken for the singer, wearing the same eye patch and pink hair, performed to an eager and excited crowd.

A fake Ruger was seen performing in Kenya. Photo credit: @itzbasito/@rugerofficial

The highlight of the show was that the fake Ruger was also singing the Nigerian singer's songs all through his shows.

He also seemed to have studied Ruger's method of performance and had dancers on stage with an entire team at his beck and call.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Kenyan Ruger

A lot of people found it hard to believe the Kenyan guy was not the original Ruger, and netizens have pressed for the Nigerian singer to sue the imposter.

Read some comments sighted below:

@FrTosin:

"Damnn….this is crazy tho. Dey take another person shine."

@OyakhireTaiye:

"Blood of Jesus, see the crowd."

@Naomi__U:

"Why hasn’t he been arrested?"

@Adeshinadaboss:

"Haaa isn't this a criminal offense?"

@Iam_enriched:

"Are sure this’ll no be Ruger himself be this cos the resemblance and performance is just like him."

@SoyoufoundRi:

"Is this wrong, he might commit now and they will accuse Ruger. Ruger’s management should stop him before it’s too late."

@2muchAkanni:

"This is not funny. Identify theft."

@MspOfLagos:

"See cloning with confidence on another man’s property."

@therawdeeya:

"I have seen crimes but this is a discovery."

Ruger makes female fan curse out her lover

In a video posted online by UK-based media personality, Adesope Olajide, and spotted by Legit.ng, Ruger was seen telling a lady to curse out her boyfriend on stage.

The obviously excited female fan was asked the name of her boyfriend before being told to curse him out, which she happily did.

Ruger was obviously amused by the fan’s reaction as he continued to have fun with her and the audience at the event.

