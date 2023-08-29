The video of a pastor talking about how singer Davido will be poisoned has sparked reactions on social media

This was followed by a viral clip of the singer arriving last as his crew members and BBNaija star Kiddwaya ate

The DMW boss refused to eat the already served food and passed it to one of his people, who in turn gave it to a waiter to take away

Nigerian singer Davido has been very careful with what he eats and drinks, meaning the prophecy of a pastor might not come to pass.

In a post sighted online, an unidentified pastor claimed God revealed to him that Davido will be poisoned, rushed to the hospital and end up unconscious.

A video showed Davido refusing to eat an already-served food. Photo credit: @davido/@mylagoslately

Source: Instagram

The pastor's video was followed by a clip of the singer arriving last at a feast prepared for him and his crew members.

One of his right-hand men, Lati, sat by his side, while BBNaija star Kiddwaya ate. Davido refused to eat the already-served food waiting for him. He passed it to Lati and served himself from the platter on the table.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

A lot of people claimed to have noticed something awkward about the video and commended the singer for putting safety first.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

thiz_dee:

"I like the way he rather ate from their plate."

exclusiv3.divine:

"Davido was being smart. I like the way he ate from their plate instead of the one they served him. And another thing I observed was when he gave the other guy his plate, the man didn't eat from the plate Davido gave him. Instead, he handed it to the waiter. Now that I found suspicious. Maybe something was really in that food."

shomie_thickana:

"Why dem go serve his plate when his nt there?"

kokxdam:

"It will not stand neither shall it come to pass in his life in Jesus name Amen."

pappykaybee:

"God forbid them no go poison our OBO ❤️❤️❤️"

preshygramm_:

"All this pastors una no fit see una future oo but una dey see another person own cos una be eyes of God lmao."

lilychinelo:

"Make no mistake of eating food already served specially for you."

topshot0312:

"Yes now …. That’s very smart."

stephoasis:

"The guy he gave food shock."

Davido's Imade and mum vacation in Paris

Meanwhile, Davido's first child, Imade, is in Paris with her mum, Sophia Momodu, and they shared videos and photos on social media.

Imade and her mother rocked matching floral dresses as they walked around, ate and generally had a great time.

The mother-daughter pair also rocked the same hair, and Sophia, in her post, expressed joy about visiting the city with her daughter.

Source: Legit.ng