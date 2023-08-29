A man was the cynosure of all eyes on the streets thanks to his towering figure that stood him out from the crowd

People gathered around and followed him in admiration and surprise as he moved around like a giant

A video of the lofty man taking a walk in the crowd has stirred massive reactions online as people expressed surprise over his height

Internet users were sent into a frenzy over a trending video of a man with a towering figure in public.

In the video which has amassed over two million views, the unidentified 'giant' was mobbed by people as he made a public appearance.

The tall man made a public appearance. Photo Credit: @kingwonda35

Source: TikTok

Surprise and amazement were visible on people's faces as the man walked in their midst. People gathered around and followed him about.

The man was so tall that the next tallest person in the crowd reached him around the waist. No one else could match his stature.

Netizens who watched the short clip compared him to Goliath, a character in the Book of Samuel of the Holy Bible, described as a Philistine giant defeated by the young David in single combat.

Watch the video below:

People compare him to Goliath

Melody said:

"As this guy tall reach, he is still inside my phone.

"If you are watching inside your phone just no say the guy no talk pass your phone."

Manage juniorniho said:

"I don’t understand,is like this people are very local they have never see a taller person in their life before."

dulcefoster said:

"He need to go to America to play basketball and bring money to his country."

som said:

"Gingatism, a problem with the pituitary gland located in the brain in which growth hormone is over secreted."

Kingbless Dewriter said:

"Someone should go and bring David now. history has repeated itself."

JAYjay1_BEEX said:

"Eii guy abeg check what's happening in 2024 for me."

Farhart Mohammed said:

"Someone should go n bring David now.David plz finshnes this Goliath the history has repeated itself."

Very tall man turns celeb as he's spotted in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very tall man had caused quite a stir on the streets.

The man named Malith Dak Deng instantly became a celebrity as many people came to meet him when he appeared in public.

In a video posted by @kafuki_jada, the man was surrounded by a large crowd of admirers who came to take photos with him. Malith is said to be the tallest man in South Sudan, and people who saw him marvelled at his impressive height.

Many of them came close as they touched him and took photographs with him to keep as a memory of meeting him.

Source: Legit.ng