Davido's first child Imade and her mum Sophia have caused a stir on social media with their moments as they vacation in Paris

Mother and daughter took to social media to share photos and videos as they rocked matching floral dresses

Netizens couldn't help but gush over Imade and her mum as many people noted how beautifully she is growing

Nigerian singer Davido's first child Imade is in Paris with her mum Sophia Momodu and they shared videos and photos on social media.

Imade and her mum rocked matching floral dresses as they walked around, ate and generally had a great time.

Netizens gush over Imade and Sophia in Paris Photo credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

The mother-daughter pair also ricked the same hair and Sophia on her post, expressed joy on visiting the city with her daughter.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Back, and this time with my love! hello Paris "

See the post below:

On her Instagram story channel, Sophia shared more moments with her daughter as they visited a park and stopped to get a bit and drink in places.

Imade and Sophia also took turns making videos of each other.

Watch video below:

Netizens gush over Davido's Imade and her mum

homor_tihame:

"They look like sisters #goals."

beccaszn:

"One thing about Sophia she’ll dress Imade her age!!! Simple and classy!!"

teeto__olayeni:

"GOALS . Jaiye lo omo ologo,ori elegan lodaru. You will live long to eat the fruit of your labour. It's Imade's Purr for me "

glowriavlogs:

"Thanks for dressing her according to ger age..so pretty."

ankauzor:

"God bless you Eva baby and God bless your mom too, she's doing a great job.. Xoxo❤️❤️❤️"

everything_you__need_store:

"001 of the David Adeleke dynasty."

smartbosss_spirituals:

"Baby girl growing beautifully. You’ll make your generation proud amen."

aninobabs:

"Na eye e dey tey.❤️ see as Imade don big . Beautiful video."

kayodelovedeborah:

"Imade adeleke you are such a beautiful baby like your beautiful love you both god almighty get back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jaudelle_:

"How do you become more and more beautiful ??"

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Beautiful Adorable Baby Little Angel ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ and her beautiful mom."

prettyzinno:

"Super cute "

Sophia Momodu returns to social media

Music star Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu stunned fans and followers with how she returned to social media after a hiatus.

Sophia, who had been offline for eight weeks, returned looking fly as she shared some adorable pictures online.

The mother of one, who made headlines for dragging Davido for being a deadbeat father, didn't meddle in the singer's pregnancy drama which trended for days.

Source: Legit.ng