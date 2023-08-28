Big Brother Naija former housemates Vee, Tacha, and Erica expressed their diverse views about Tolani Baj's unexpected eviction from the show

Legit.ng previously reported that Frodd and Tolani Baj were removed from Biggie's house following Sunday's eviction show

In a new update, some of the reality TV stars couldn't help but show their reactions towards the disc jockey's exit in review of her stay in the house

BBNaija All Stars Tolani Baj was one of the housemates removed from the ongoing reality show on Sunday, August 27.

Legit.ng reported that reality TV stars Frodd and Tolani Baj bid farewell to Biggie's house after spending five weeks in the exciting game.

However, the evicted female housemate was tangled in a messy situation during her stay in the house following her unstable relationship with Neo, another constant on the show.

What Vee, Tacha, and Erica have to say about Tolani Baj's eviction

Reacting to the sudden exit from the show, former BBNaija stars Vee, Tacha, and Erica gave their hot takes on that.

Taking to Twitter, Neo's ex-girlfriend Vee expressed displeasure to see TBaj leave the show after she saved her as a Jury during the previous eviction.

Many speculated that she wanted the disc jockey to keep embarrassing herself with Neo, whom she has forcefully attached herself to.

Tacha revealed that she was going to miss the back-and-forth argument that went on between Neo and Tolani Baj in the house.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"Who will fight for Neo now? This one shook me o."

See Tacha and Vee's post below:

Erica, on the other hand, laughed at how inconsistent Neo's words and actions were towards the disc jockey.

See Erica's post on Twitter below:

BBNaija Vee and Tacha's comments stir reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions to the former housemates' comment below:

leeeymarrrrh:

"I feel neo and TBaj have a situation outside that house isn’t not possible that tolani can be just be acting like a puppet queen."

vickkyveee:

"Seyi has apologised what again do y’all want ?? Anyway ,I’m voting for him cos of his granddad deeds he gave us free education and I will give him free votes."

jennifer_diares:

"Seyi is the weapon fashioned against viewers this season and he is prospering."

so_sahh:

"Who is voting for seyi,na talk be that,me and many others we dey vote am,baba don apologize we don forgive am."

realtundeofficial:

"God of Seyi, it’s just a quick reminder that God’s not from your enemy’s village."

miwellfoods_ng:

"This Vee Dey craze …..girl was actually having fun watching tolanibaj disgrace herself ."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations about the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

