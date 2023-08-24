BBNaija All Stars housemate Tolani Baj has turned down Neo's request to end their relationship as she insisted forever is the deal

Videos which have gone viral on social media saw the two housemates discussing low tones in the toilet

Another clip showed them cuddling and appeared to have shared a kiss, which sparked reactions from lovers of the show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemates Neo Akpofure and Tolani Baj are trending on social media over their discussion about their relationship in the toilet.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Neo threatened to end his relationship with Tolani Baj, after her heated exchange with Ilebaye because of him.

Tolani Baj and Neo spotted in the toilet as they speak about their relationship.

Source: Instagram

Is forever the deal between Tolani Baj and Neo?

In a trending video, Neo attempted to take the bold step to put an end to whatever was between him and Tolani as he told her he was done.

However, in her response, Tolani insisted she was not quitting their relationship even if Neo did.

Neo said: "I’m done, I want to move on."

Tolanibaj replied: "This thing that you want to quit, I’m not quitting it o. You can quit it on your own side. This is just one of the many obstacles that we will overcome."

Watch the video of Neo and Tolani Baj speaking on their relationship below:

Does Neo really want to end it all with Tolani Baj?

However, another video from the duo conversation stated otherwise, as it seems Neo didn't have the strong will to carry on with his decision.

In the short clip, Tolani and Neo appeared to be cuddling as she seemed to have kissed him while backing the camera.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react as Tolani Baj refuses to end relationship with Neo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

realsarahemmanuel:

"Tolani and Tinubu I nor know who force thierself on person pass."

_lily_among_thorns_:

"Quit what? So Neo doesn’t know he is married?"

faith.endy:

"Tolani wan pay Neo bride price if desperation was a person tuah tuah."

geomara_ij:

"I don’t know how she will feel when she’s out and sees all this her desperations, I dey feel for her in advance ."

Did Tolani Baj and Cee-C trade words?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tolani Baj and Cee-C were caught up in a heated exchange.

Videos of the female housemates hurling some of the most demeaning insults at each other as they called themselves different names have surfaced online.

In the clip, Cee-C noted that Tolani Baj has insecurity issues that she needs to deal with. She also said her self-esteem issues were why she had been jumping from one man to another.

