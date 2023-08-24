Whitemoney is not the only resident chef in the BBNaija All Stars house, Cee C has recently proven her amazing culinary skills

In a video seen online, Pere while cutting up ingredients in the kitchen and beckoned to Cee C while praising her cooking skills

The reality star listed the foods he enjoyed from her and noted that she would have to make the stew he ate from

The Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates have found a way to live together in harmony and appreciate one another.

Pere had a taste of Cee C's cooking and refused to hide the fact that she cooks well. In a video online, the actor openly praised his colleague.

Pere gushes over Cee C's amazing cooking Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@ceec_official

According to him the stew and ogbono she made were amazing and as Cee C approached him, Pere noted that she will have to cook the stew once more.

The statement was made as Whitemoney, the resident cook in his season and in the All Stars show went about his business behind Pere.

Netizens react to Pere's statement about Cee C's cooking

Many people expressed concern over the fact that Whitemone might see Pere's praise as a threat and make Cee C an enemy.

Read comments sighted below:

tena_naturalbeauty:

"The thing when Pere talk to pain white money o just watch he will not forget this day"

vitamyn_jheni:

"My general no fit talk him mind again?? cee c stew sweet nah."

princess_afua_agyeman:

"She can cook but she never bragged. Not like the other ones who were always ranting about their cooking."

_oyiza:

"This week na peaceful week. They even cooked general meal last night."

ada.pax:

"Whitemoney feels attacked "

iamprisca_official:

"My Anambra sister is not disappointing us…I love that "

duchess_april:

"Pere sef, why him go dey talk am in front of Whitemoney? "

Did Alex and Cee C end their beef?

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemates Cee C and Alex might be the best friends birthed by the show by the time it ends.

The duo, who were at loggerheads for years after their Pepper Dem season five years ago, seemed to have buried the hatchet.

In a video sighted online, Alex and Cee C were getting dressed, and Alex inquired if her friend had eaten that morning, expressing concern over her welfare.

