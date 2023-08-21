Skit maker Maraji has revealed she is pregnant with a second baby 15 months after she welcomed her first son

Maraji said she was stunned when she found out she was pregnant, saying it happened after she and her hubby settled their quarrel

The video has seen many of the skit maker's fans and followers penning congratulatory messages to her

Popular female skit maker and content creator Gloria Oloruntobi, better known as Maraji, has announced she and her husband are expecting the birth of their second child.

Maraji, who welcomed her son, Jayden Mensah, in April 2022, said she couldn't believe she was pregnant so soon. She decided to take a pregnancy test to confirm her suspicions.

Maraji is set to welcome her second child. Credit: @maraji

Source: Instagram

"I didn't expect it, it was doing me like film trick," Maraji said.

Maraji, who has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), said months earlier, she and her husband had one of their biggest fights ever. She realised she was pregnant after they reconciled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

During the live session, Maraji, who revealed she and her husband are expecting their second baby in January, wished for the incoming child to be a girl.

Watch Maraji's video below:

Fans congratulate Maraji on her pregnancy

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages. See them below:

@nwabanoguezinne2722:

"Congratulations babe! May God remember me and every other woman looking for the fruit of the womb."

@Ruth_Joshua:

"“You are pregnant, I know what I did”. ."

Congratulations Maraji!!

"May God continually see y’all through this period and beyond. ❤️"

@adaobiuwaks9703:

"I burst into laughter and was singing along when you found out. Your facial expression was too funny. There’s a theory that when you’re pregnant with a boy you tend to have more energy than when you’re with a girl ‍♀️."

Maraji rescinds desire to have 5 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maraji, after having a son for her Ghanaian husband, rescinded her decision about wanting five kids. She said her son had put her through a lot.

The skit maker also revealed that she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which made her health conscious.

Reacting, someone said:

"Anybody wey born 5 children for this economy ehn , EFCC must investigate am because howww"

Source: Legit.ng