Popular Nigerian skit maker Glory Olorunto aka Maraji recently shocked her followers with some unknown details about her life

The mum of one revealed she graduated from university at 19 and is a fully bred Edo lady

Maraji also disclosed why her dream of having five kids might not happen as well as her parent's influence in her skits

Popular Nigerian skit maker Maraji is known for skits about Nigerian parents, especially her mother.

The skit maker in a video on her Instagram page revealed that her skits are not exaggerated and she portrays her parents exactly as they are.

Skit maker Maraji shares information about herself Photo credit: @maraji

Source: Instagram

She continued by revealing she was born in 1997, finished university in 2016, and has been a tomboy all her life.

Maraji who doesn't wear skirts or gowns to date added that she grew up listening to highlife music which reflects in her skits as well.

Even though Maraji's name is Glory Love Olorunto, she is a proper Edo woman as opposed to the Yoruba or Igbo that people think.

Having a son for her Ghanaian husband has made the skit maker rescind her decision about wanting five kids because he has put her through a lot.

Lastly, Maraji revealed that she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which has made her health conscious.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Maraji's video

stevechuks_:

"Lol still born 5 ooo , me I have more questions oooo."

kie_kie__:

"5 what?!!! "

asisat_oshoala:

"Anybody wey born 5 children for this economy ehn , EFCC must investigate am because howww"

girl_wit_no_name:

"So you graduated Uni at 19 that’s fast."

hill_glow:

"As an introvert, i can relate! where you wan see me? I always find an excuse at the last minute."

morphezzle:

"Having your first child will determine how many kids you’ll decide to have."

iampajye:

"How did you get pregnant with pcos?"

cardee__:

"I’m also a Pcos patient & it makes it hard to become pregnant, how did you do it?"

Source: Legit.ng