Popular skit maker Maraji has shared her experience as a new mother as she shared some cute moments of her and her son Jaden

Maraji shared a clip of her bathing her 4-months-old son as she told mothers it doesn’t guarantee a good night's sleep

The mother of one went on to list some of the things she had to do to make her son have a good night's sleep

Nigerian skit maker Gloria Oloruntobi better known as Maraji, recently took to her social media page to share some cute pictures of her and her son Jaden as he clocks four months.

Maraji, in a statement, gushed about him as she referred to him as her best friend.

Maraji celebrates her son as he clocks 4 months. Credit: @maraji

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“My oga is 4 months old today he is my bestie cus we talk to each other all day even tho we both don’t know what the other person is saying I don’t know who needs to hear this but bathing your baby doesn’t guarantee a good night sleep .”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In another post, Maraji shared what she has learnt as a mother of four months and dropped tips for mothers on how to get their babies to have a good night sweet.

According to Maraji, bathing a baby doesn’t guarantee a good night's sleep.

See the post below:

Fans react as Maraji shares experience

bbbtega:

"Forget this baby na good baby Meet my son Be like say he collect watchman position He "no sleep for day Night sef Wahala That boy show me shegggeeeee."

xxnifesi:

"It’s the wey e was laughing when you were putting him to sleep for me ."

_ama_gladys_:

Is it by force to sleep leave chairman I beg."

Maraji says she cried some nights over sleep deprivation

Popular Nigerian skit maker Gloria Oloruntobi, aka Maraji is part of the few celebrities who welcomed their kids this year.

The comedian and her Ghanaian hubby welcomed their son about a month ago, and just like every new mum, new realities have set in for Maraji.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum of one highlighted her experience as a mother.

Source: Legit.ng