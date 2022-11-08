Popular skit maker Maraji recently recounted her experience with a Lagos Sugar daddy as she shared some tips on how she avoided him

Maraji revealed she met the man when she went to buy electricity around her residence, only for him to take an interest in her

The skit maker pointed out that the man had red beads on his hands as she shared her belief about anyone with such being a traditionalist

Nigerian content creator Gloria Oloruntobi better known as Maraji recently dropped a video of her sharing her experience with a Lagos Sugar Daddy.

Maraji, who said she was dating her husband at that time, revealed she met the man at a supermarket around her residence where she had gone to buy electricity.

Maraji said the sugar daddy insisted on giving her a ride home. Credit: @maraji

In her words:

“I met an old man in Lagos where I went to buy electricity bill, I was complaining because it was expensive and he said he wants to know me better as a friends that we stay in the same area and he collected my number.”

Maraji recounts how he followed her ride

The skit maker said upon living the supermarket, the sugar daddy insisted on giving her a ride home, but she opted for her uber instead.

She said:

“He insisted on dropping home, for me if I see people wearing red beads on their hand you are traditionalist, you do jazz, when I saw him with beads I was like this one wants to use my destiny.”

Maraji said the man followed her uber and, at some point, called her to stop the ride.

Her experience in the sugar daddy’s car

Maraji revealed she later agreed to enter his car while describing herself as a fake agreeable person.

She said:

“I am a fake agreeable person, I don’t like to stress myself, at that time. I entered his car and he started talking about how he likes me that he has an eighteen year old son, then he proceeds to touch my face.”

Maraji got the shock of her life when he asked if she wanted to follow him home.

“He asked me I wanted me to follow him home, I was like is that how girls follow you home, I was like let do this later.”

Maraji added that she blocked his number after she got home.

See the video below:

