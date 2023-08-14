Myam Emmanuel Aondoungwa, the young Nigerian man, riding his bicycle from Benue state to see Davido in Lagos stunned many when he rejected the singer's monetary offer on Twitter

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Benue indigene shared why he actually turned down the rare gesture from the philanthropic 'Feel' crooner

Since his rare fandom showcase made it to the internet, Emmanuel has been an internet sensation

It is not every time you see that an A-list Nigerian celebrity as David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, asks someone to drop his account details for credit alert and that person refuses the offer, but Myam Emmanuel Aondoungwa has done it.

The young man made headlines recently after he began a bicycle journey from his state, Benue, to see the singer in Lagos and has now stunned people after he rejected Davido's offer.

Myam Emmanuel Aondoungwa says he has a gift for Davido. Photo Credit: @chardata

Source: Twitter

Recall that Davido first told him to return home and later backtracked, urging Emmanuel to provide his account details, in a bid to reward him financially. The young man politely turned down the singer's offer on Twitter as he again expressed his longing desire to meet with Davido.

Why I rejected Davido's offer

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the 23-year-old said money was never his motivation to embark on the 'dangerous' journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He, however, left the room open for the singer to still 'bless' him in person if he still chooses to. In his words:

" I didn't drop it (his account details on Twitter like Davido requested) because all I want is to meet him and present my gift to him and then if he decides to bless me he will.

"My primary reason is never the money but seeing him as I have been longing to."

When asked about the nature of the gift he wants to deliver to Davido, Emmanuel, popularly known as Emmiwuks, declined to reveal it. He prefers to keep it a secret until its unveiling.

Davido tells Emmanuel to turn back

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido had told Emmanuel to turn back.

It all started when a Twitter user, @Ssbmuzik, shared photos of another user, @emmiwuks, journeying from Benue state to Lagos on a bicycle to meet Davido.

According to the tweep, @Emmiwuks had already spent eight days on the road in his bid to meet Davido in Lagos.

The Davido fan was also seen carrying a banner of the DMW boss, and his bicycle had an inscription that read ‘Benue to Lagos on a bicycle for Davido.’

Davido soon spotted the tweet about his fan travelling on a bicycle and made sure to react to it. The DMW boss advised the fan to return to where he was coming from. According to Davido, he is not at home.

Source: Legit.ng