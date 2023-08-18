Ace Afrobeat superstar Davido was recently sighted attending a youth event in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali, where he hung out with movie star, Timini and his older brother Mr T

In a trending clip shared online by nightlife boss, Mr T was heard asking Davido when next he would be in Nigeria

The singer's reply to this question has sparked reactions online as he was heard saying he won't be coming back to Nigeria until next February

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido recently stirred emotions online with a comment about his return to the country.

The singer was sighted recently in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, attending an event where he was seen meeting some young sportsmen and women drawn from different countries across Africa.

Clip of Timini hanging out with Davido in a club in Kigali. Photo credit: @davido/@theapilifestyle

After spending the day at a sports complex in Kigali, another clip of the singer hanging out in a club later in the evening with Nollywood movie star Timini Egbuson and his older brother Mr Tokyo.

Davido, in the viral clip, was heard telling Timini and his brother Mr T that he won't return to Nigeria anytime soon until next February.

Mr T and Timini reacted to Davido's response, saying no, that he shouldn't do that.

See the clip of Davido and Timini hanging out together below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip below

@kvng_cherish_:

"When you buy data just to mind people’s business was it supposed to spin?"

@jenni.fromtherock:

"Davido is jus so real imagine somebody hatting on this man."

@eja_nla0707:

"Bros no go just try nonsense o, comeback to Naija o."

@mikkytorino:

"Anybody wey dey hat£ on this guy, must be going through alot on daily basis Oga mouth no Dey stay one place."

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"Una no know why he talk wetin hin talk una just dey para. Abeg make una leave my GOAT."

@prettytype_:

"E no possible make Davido no come Naija for December war go happen."

@im_djfolkiejay:

"Check am well, na play OBO dey play. Why e no go come Naija until Feb. Make e no try am o."

Davido recounts how American police treated him after he bought his 1st house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently shared his experience with racial profiling in America during an interview.

In the trending video on social media, the DMW boss recounted how the police treated him when he bought a house in the US.

The music star noted that just two days after he moved in, he heard a knock on the door, and it was a detective type of police.

