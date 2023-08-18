Social media users and fans of famous Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid have been thrown into a state of mourning as news about the demise of his mother emerges

According to reports from a close associate of the singer, Wizkid's mum Jane Dolapo Balogun passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023

Though, Wizzy is yet to confirm the report officially, nor has he debunked it yet; fans of the singer's have taken to social media to show solidarity and support for him

Shocking news recently hit the Nigerian music industry as Internationally famous and renowned Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, reportedly lost his mum, Jane Dolapo.

According to a report by the popular Instagram news outlet, Goldmyne, Wizkid's mum, Jane, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

Photos of Wizkid and his mum, Jane Balogun, at an event in Lagos, 2015. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The causes of her death and the circumstances surrounding it are yet to be known or shared publicly.

The prolific singer and Grammy award-winner is yet to react to the report. But according to Goldmyne, a close associate of Wizkid revealed to them that Mrs Balogun is no more and she passed away in the early hours of Friday.

See the report about Wizzy's mum below:

See how netizens reacted to the news about Wizkid losing his mum

@iam_tonyteddy:

"Rest well mama."

@obaksolo:

"God oh."

@batool_bello:

"May almighty Allah forgive her and bless her with A-aJannah Firdaus."

@ayomidate:

"What!no, this can't be true."

@da_king_m:

"This is so sad … may mama soul rest in peace, amen."

@stephane.segz:

"HAAAA OMA SE O!"

@bimbola180:

"So sad may her soul rest in peace."

@okwudili_omotikogiveafuck:

"And that woman no too old like that o. Kaii dealth. RIP mama."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"While we achieve all we want in life, may our loved ones be right there, winning as well, Amen!!."

