The determination of a Nigerian man who began a bicycle trip from Benue state to Lagos has surprisingly paid off

Days ago, Emmanuel Myam announced his mission to ride a bicycle trip from Benue state to Lagos to meet his role model, Davido

Despite being warned by the singer to quit his mission, he persevered and vowed never to turn back

Emmanuel Myam, a Nigerian man who has been making headlines following his mission to see Davido has hit the jackpot.

Myam, also known as Emmiwuks, hails from the Ukum Local government in Benue state and has been a die-hard fan of Davido.

Days ago, he kick-started a mission to cycle from Benue state to Lagos to meet his idol in Banana Island.

As news of his mission spread on Twitter, the singer came across his post and warned him to turn back since he wasn't home at the moment.

However, his feat fell on deaf ears as the young man vowed never to turn back until he completes his mission to see the singer and hand him a gift.

In a surprising turn of events, the impressed singer has now asked for the bicycle rider's account number after observing his determination.

A Twitter user, Adex Baby, who saw the singer's post advised the bicycle rider to turn back home since he has attracted favour from the singer.

Reactions as man cycling from Benue to Lagos hits the jackpot

Valking said:

"Davido I’m coming from Sokoto just to come see you, I’m your biggest fan, I just got to Ore in benin, you can send me back if you want, just ask for my account number too."

Good intention commented:

"OBO no recognize anybody from the north, shey nobi una wan kill last month ni."

Patrick commented:

"He said you should wait at the gate bruh."

Steady boy added:

"I'm riding an horse from Ibadan to Lagos to deliver a gift to you. I won't go back until I see you."

Nigerian man cycles from Benue to Lagos to see Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Emmanuel Myam, also known as Emmiwuks, who hails from Ukum local government in Benue state, has embarked on an extraordinary journey. The devoted fan of famous Nigerian artist Davido has set out on a ride-a-thon from Benue to Lagos on a bicycle to meet his idol.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, our source Shakyum Joseph Kayode, revealed that today marks the 8th day of the inspiring Ride-a-Thon, and he is en route to Benin City. This remarkable feat is not aimed at securing a spot in the Guinness Book of Records. It is solely driven by his unwavering admiration for Davido. Emmiwuks, an ardent fan, started his incredible journey on Wednesday, August 2.

His determination and passion have caught the attention of many with the hope that his efforts will reach Davido's eyes and heart. As news of his endeavour spreads, supporters are rallying behind Emmiwuks, sharing his story and wishing that it will get to Davido and inspire others to uplift those around them.

Source: Legit.ng