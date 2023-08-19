An old video of Wizkid's mum, Jane Balogun, attending her grandson's 10th birthday party resurfaced online

Jane, who recently passed, was heard in the trending clip praying for Tife while also noting that she will not die young but live long to see her great-grandkids

Tife was also seen prostrating to greet his grandmum while she handed him some gifts

Losing a loved one is never an easy pill to swallow. The news about the passing of Afrobeat superstar Wizkid's mum, Jane Dolapo Balogun, came as a rude surprise.

Following the sad news, some old clips of the singer's mum have reemerged online, stirring emotions. One of the videos making waves showed her attending her grandson's 10-year-old birthday.

Clips of Wizkid's mum dancing at Tife's 10th birthday. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Wizzy's mum could be heard praying for her grandson, Tife, to grow old and reach 100.

She also noted in the video that she hopes to see Tife's children one day.

Wiz's mum prays not to die young

During the prayers, the singer's late mum offered some prayers for herself, noting that she would not die untimely or young.

She also noted that as much as she has seen the beginning of Tife, she prays not to see his end.

Watch the touching clip below:

Fans react to video of Wizkid's mum praying not to die young

See how netizens reacted to the trending video below:

@sunnywest__:

"Rest on momma."

@oomojaiyejaiye:

"She spoke a 100 words, 99 were prayers ❤️. Mothers are shields️, If you know, you know. Rip mama Big wiz."

@dhami_wells:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@adenike_mie:

"Rest on abiamo toto."

@kenzzy453:

"Thanks for giving us the best Artist in Africa."

@ayoabrams:

"Orisa bi iya Kosi . Aljanah Fridaus."

@officialcoolrex:

"Makes me remember when I lost my mum in 2020. RIP beloved mother, my life have never been the same since you left us. RIP mrs. Balogun."

@realkelvin_j:

"Rest on mommy we love you, and will never forget you. May god grant you heavenly blessings."

Netizens mourn as Wizkid's mum passes away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that shocking news recently hit the Nigerian music industry. Internationally famous and renowned Afrobeat artist Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, reportedly lost his mum, Jane Dolapo.

According to a report by the popular Instagram news outlet, Goldmyne, Wizkid's mum, Jane, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

The cause of her death and the circumstances surrounding it are yet to be known or shared publicly.

Source: Legit.ng